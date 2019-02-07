Tourism Ohio announces Ohio Presidential Trail for history buffs, tourists

COLUMBUS — Just in time for President’s Day, TourismOhio, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection, has launched the Ohio Presidential Trail on Trails.Ohio.org. The 13-stop trail invites travelers to find history here in Ohio by highlighting homes, libraries, museums and monuments that tell the life stories of eight U.S. presidents elected from Ohio.

“Given the enthusiasm around Ohio Adventure Trails, we saw an opportunity to partner with the Ohio History Connection to showcase Ohio’s amazing collection of presidential sites,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “Presidential sites are perfect places to visit with children, friends and family because there is so much history to enjoy and learn together, strengthening personal connections across generations.”

Stops on the Ohio Presidential Trail include:

William Henry Harrison Tomb, North Bend

William Howard Taft National Historic Site, Cincinnati

U.S. Grant Birthplace, Point Pleasant

U.S. Grant Boyhood Home & Schoolhouse, Georgetown

Warren G. Harding Home & Memorial, Marion

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Fremont

Garfield Memorial at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland

James A. Garfield National Historic Site

James A. Garfield Birthplace, Moreland Hills

Hiram College (Garfield and his wife met there), Hiram

William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, Canton

National First Ladies’ Library, Canton

National McKinley Birthplace Memorial & McKinley Birthplace Home, Niles

Tourists are encourated to check ahead as some locations are open seasonally or have limited hours.

“It is exciting to have the Ohio Presidential Trail shared on Trails.Ohio.org to help more people discover and experience Ohio’s presidential history,” said Burt Logan, Ohio History Connection Executive Director & CEO.

The Ohio Presidential Trail is one of more than 65 trails that can be found on the Ohio Adventure Trails map on Trails.Ohio.org.

TourismOhio, operating within the state of Ohio’s Development Services Agency, works to ensure Ohio is positioned as a destination of choice, enriching lives through authentic travel experiences. The branding Ohio. Find It Here. supports Ohio’s $44 billion tourism industry. For more, visit Ohio.org.

About Ohio History Connection

The Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society, is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. The Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio that are focused on preserving and sharing the state’s history. This includes housing the state historic preservation office, the official state archives, local history office and managing more than 50 historic sites and museums across Ohio.

