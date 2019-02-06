Three busted on drug charges on Leesville Road in Crestline

CRESTLINE — Three people were arrested and drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and cash were confiscated Tuesday, Feb. 5 as the the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Metrich and the Crawford County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 6867 Leesville Road.

It was the culmination of a two-month investigation into a drug trafficking complaint.

Those arrested were:

Chad C. Bucklew, born Feb. 26, 1981, on a probation violation.

Travis Ratliff, born May 21, 1981, on several felonies, including trafficking in drugs (heroin, in the vicinity of a junvenile), trafficking in drugs (fentanyl, in the vicinity of a juvenile) and possession of drugs (heroin and fentanyl).

Misty N. Chatman, born July 16, 1984, on a felony count of possession of drugs (heroin and fentanyl).

