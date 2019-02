GALION —The City of Galion Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 5at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the City Hall for a special meeting. A request to amend the zoning of lots 190065167-001,190065167-002,190065167-003, and 190065167-004 was received. These lots are currently zoned General Commercial. The property owner is requesting the lots be amended to Residential Multiple Family Zoning District. The public is welcome to attend.