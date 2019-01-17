Crawford SWDC launches another year

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2019. Nathan Brause is the chairperson; Adam Spiegel is the vice-chairperson; Larry Leonhardt is the treasurer; Zach Stuckey is the fiscal agent.

Board meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are held at the Crawford SWCD office, 3111 State Route 98 in Bucyrus. Meetings may be postponed occasionally so it is best to call and verify that the meeting will be held on the scheduled date. Notice of postponement will also be posted on the building’s lobby doors.

All board meetings are open to the public in accordance with the Ohio Sunshine Law. Any person interested in attending the meetings may obtain advance notice of all meetings at which any specific type of public business is to be discussed. Individuals may receive an agenda of all upcoming meetings by supplying the District with stamped, self-addressed envelopes or their e-mail address.

Minutes of all meetings of the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District will be promptly recorded and shall be open to public inspection during working hours, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the office. For more information call 419-562-8280, ext. 3, or email crawford@crawfordswcd.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_swcd-icon.jpg