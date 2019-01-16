Garverick will lead Galion school board in 2019

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education elected Grant Garverick board president and Brian Owens vice president for 2019 during its organizational meeting this week.

The board also set its annual meeting calendar prior to closing the organizational meeting. Regular monthly meetings will be held the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

The board immediately moved to the regular monthly meeting agenda after adjourning the organizational meeting. Donations from businesses and civic organizations highlighted the early portion of the meeting.

A donation from the Crawford County Retired Teachers to establish a fund to purchase school supplies for children in need was approved. The donation from Christ United Methodist Church and Kountry Kitchen for the benefit of the district’s Campus Wear Fund and for the Negative Lunch Balance Fund was also accepted.

The final donation the board accepted was from Avita Health System to purchase a device that will help kill germs in classrooms, hallways and other areas of the district’s facilities.

“I continue to be amazed at the support this community provides to its school district,” said superintendentJim Grubbs. “These are just a few of the many donations we’ve received, and I would like to thank every individual, business and organization that has helped our students, staff and district.”

A resolution was passed recognizing January as School Board Recognition Month, a program organized by the Ohio School Boards Association to recognize the effort and dedication of school board members around the state. The Galion City School District Board of Education members include: Garverick, Owens, Dennis Long, Debra Donaldson and Mike Mateer.

“It is important that we, as a school district and community, take time to thank the five community members who give so selflessly of their time to provide support for the education of all Galion children,” Grubbs said. “I encourage the Galion community to stop and thank each of our board members for their service to our students, staff and community.”

The board approved the calendar for the 2019-2020 school year during the meeting. The board also approved a resolution recognizing Jan. 20-26 as Ohio Public Education Week.