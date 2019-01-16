Galion police reports

Monday, Jan. 14

8:53 a.m. — A wallet found near Dollar General was turned over to police.

1:31 p.m. — A report of someone putting trash into a dumpster — without permission — on Seventh Avenue was investigated.

2:55 p.m. — A South Market Street resident told police someone had written profanities on some windows.

4:27 p.m. — Ammunition found in a donation at Good Will. Officers disposed of the armament.

6 p.m. — Police received a second report of some writing profanities on windows on South Market Street was investigated. A woman reportedly admitted to the vandalism was warned to stay away..

6:27 p.m. — An unruly juvenile was taken taken from a residents and transferred to the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center.

9:41 p.m. — A report of an abused dog was investigated in the 200 block of South Street.

11:52 p.m. — A report of nude photos being sent over a social media account was received.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

12:28 a.m. — A mailbox was reportedly vandalized in the 600 block of Crescent Way.

12:09 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported tools stolen from their shed. Police are investigating.

1:05 p.m. — Two warnings about disorderly conduct were given out after a report of a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Dawsett Avenue.

8:29 p.m. — A trailer was reported stolen from Galion Flea Market, 219 Harding Way East.

9 p.m. — Officers collected a bag of syringes found in a residence in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.

Saturday, Jan. 12

11:48 a.m. — A West Church Street resident reported a bicycle stolen.

3:36 p.m. — A resident reported eight rowdy deer on Cherry Street and said were headed toward Harding Way West.

4:48 p.m. — A shoplifting was investigated at Drug Mart..

Friday, Jan. 11

2:20 p.m. — Officers said everything was fine after a welfare check in the 200 block of Orange Street.

3:32 p.m. — A report of a juvenile assaulting another juvenile at Galion Middle School is being investigated.

5:38 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

7:46 p.m. — A juvenile was reported missing from the 200 block of Clymer Avenue.

8:41 p.m. — A report of a missing juvenile was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:12 p.m. — During a traffic stop on East Street, a 28-year-old Crestline man was arrested on a Crestline PD warant.