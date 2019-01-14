China House restaurant opens Tuesday in Galion

GALION — China House, 225 Harding Way East, opens for business Tuesday in Historic Uptowne Galion.

Maggie Zheng and her husband Dan purchased the building recently and have done a lot of cleaning and remodeling to get ready for next week’s opener.

“We’ve done a lot of work,” Maggie said in a visit this week to the Galion Inquirer. “Everything is going to be different.”

It is located in the former Jade Palace.

The China House passed it’s inspection and its owners are readying for the grand opening.

The couple — Maggie, 34, has been cooking for almost 20 years — also own and operate the China House in Shelby, 215 Mansfield Ave. It has been a local success for about eight years.

She started cooking with her parents, who own the Ko Sheng Chinese restaurant on Cleveland Avenue in Columbus.

“It will be the same menu as Shelby,” Maggie Zheng said of the Galion selection.

She said the favorite dishes for customers in Shelby — and she expects it to be the same in Galion — include General Tso’s Chicken, Cashew Chicken, Noodle Lo Mein, Sweet and Sour Chicken and Teriyaki Chicken.

Her husband will operate the restaurant in Shelby while she keeps an eye on things in Galion.

“This has been a lot of work,” Maggie said. “But I really like what I do.”

China House in Galion also is looking for some wait staff to help them out. Maggie is uncertain how busy they will next week, but is hoping to meet and feed a lot of new people.

The China House has a large menu with other traditional favorites like fried rice, egg rolls and crab rangoon.

And Maggie said that if you like your food spicy, that is not a problem.

“Just order extra spicy,” she said.

So why did they open their second restaurant in Galion.

“It’s not far from Shelby. There are other new businesses there. Hopefully they will like us,” Maggie said.

China House also will make party trays for as many as 50 people for large gatherings. Carryout will be available, but there are no plans to deliver.

The phone number at China House in Galion is 419-468-1688.

The restaurant will be closed on Mondays. Tuesday through Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday hours are noon to 10 p.m.

Shelby couple branching out with second restaurant