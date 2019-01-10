News briefs: Meetings set in Galion and beyond

Crawford Board of DD to meet Jan. 17

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will have its 2019 organization meeting and regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Housing authority sets 2019 meetings

GALION — The regular 2019 meetings of the Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority have been scheduled for this year. The meeting dates are Friday, March 8; Friday, June 14; Friday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Dec. 13. All meetings start at noon and are in the meeting room at Ralphie’s on Portland Way South in Galion. Additional meetings will be scheduled as needed. Call 468-1117, ext. 2043 for information.

Galion Safety Council meeting is Jan. 17

GALION — The next meting of the Galion Safety Council is Jan. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Galion Moose Lodge, 520 S. Market St. It costs $10. The topic is “Ladder Safety 101.” Reservations deadline is noon Tuesday, Jan. 15. You may reply by email at galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com or by calling Janell Benner at 1-419-492-2477. Leave a message.

A reminder that Feb. 21 is the Health and Wellness Fair at the Moose Lodge, from 7-11 a.m.