Radon-testing kits available through department of health

GALION — The Galion City Health Department reminds residents to test their homes for radon. It’s easy, inexpensive and could prevent you and your family from the dangerous health risks associated with high levels of radon.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. If you are an Ohio homeowner, you can receive a free radon test kit through the Ohio Department of Health at https://getresults.homeair.com

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water. It cannot be detected by sight, smell or taste. Because radon is a gas, it can easily drift upward through the ground to the Earth’s surface. It also can enter the lowest level of a building. Exposure to high levels of radon can cause lung cancer.

Though harmful, radon is relatively easy to control. Testing is the only way to find out if radon is in your home. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) estimates that one-half of Ohio homes have radon levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level of 4 picoCuries/liter (4 pCi/l) of air.

To request a free radon testing kit from ODH’s Radon Program, click here and follow the easy prompts to the online registration form to receive a free test kit by mail. Alternatively, you may purchase a low-cost ($10 to $25) radon test kit from a local home improvement store.

If high levels of radon are found after testing, fix your home by finding a qualified radon service professional to install a mitigation system. A quality radon mitigation system if often able to reduce the annual average radon level to below 2 picoCuries per Liter (2pCi/L) of air. The Ohio Department of Health offers a list of state licensed radon contractors. Find them here.

Protect your health and test your home for radon. Find more information about radon and order your free radon test kit at www.ODH.Ohio.gov.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/radon_gas_warning.gif https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_radon_gas_warning.jpg