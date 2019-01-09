Galion police reports

Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

2:17 a.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on North Market Street.

3:19 a.m. — A North Columbus Street resident reported that someone may be in their house. Officers checked the residence and everything seemed fine.

8:38 a.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on West Walnut Street after a motorist hit a parked vehicle. A citation was issued for failure to control and having expired tags.

9:21 a.m. — A driver’s license left at the Valero station was turned over to officers.

9:54 a.m. — An inmate at the Crawford County Justice Center reported money being taken from her bank account. The incident is under investigation.

3:16 p.m. — A report of suspicious juveniles in the 400 block of Kroft Street was investigated.

6:07 p.m. — Employees at Wendy’s reported receiving a threatening phone call and extra patrol was placed in the area.

8:10 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a resident in the 600 block of South Market Street.

Friday, Jan. 4, 2019

10:06 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a juvenile in the 900 block of Harding Way East.

10:12 a.m. — Management at a business in the 800 block of Edward Street reported receiving threats.

2:33 p.m. — A Dawsett Avenue resident reported an unwanted person at their residence.

6:38 p.m. — An East Payne Avenue resident reported being threatened by a man she knows and was advised to file for a civil protection order.

8:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 700 block of Charles Street.

9 p.m. — Jared M. Thompson, 26, Galion, was arrested for possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

9:42 p.m. — Max W. Frasier was issued a citation for driving under suspension and a brake light violation in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

12:15 a.m. — A disturbance in the 400 block of Sherman Street was investigated and turned out to be an argument between family members.

12:44 a.m. — During a traffic stop on Ohio 309, 31-year-old Mansfield man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and reckless operation. The vehicle was towed.

1:34 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the 300 block of South Murray Street was investigated.

1:52 a.m. — A report of a fight in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

8:54 a.m. — A 55-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication after police received a report of a man stumbling while walking in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

10:13 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 300 block of Oak Street. Citations were issued for possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia to one person.

2:02 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel with an elderly man in the 200 block of Westgate Road.

10:59 p.m. — A 21-year-old Galion man was arrested on a Richland County warrant and for possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019

2:28 a.m. — A 38-year-old Galion woman was arrested on a Marion County warrant in the 500 block of Harding Way East and turned over to Marion County authorities in Iberia.

1:13 p.m. — A Clay Street resident reported the theft of a computer.

1:59 p.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

6:31 p.m. — A report of shots fired in the 900 block of Dawsett Avenue was investigated. Nothing was found.

7:06 p.m. — A report of vandalism to a vehicle was investigated in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

7:41 p.m. — A report of shots fired in the Fairview Avenue area was investigated.

10:03 p.m. — An injury accident was investigated in the 200 block of Portland Way North. One citation was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.