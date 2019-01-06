Galion news briefs: Council on Aging transport fees going up

Council on Aging transport fees going up

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Council on Aging went as of Jan. 2. All donations are voluntary and confidential and no passengers 60 years and older will not be refused transportation services due to the inability to contribute.

Donations in support of transportation allow the Council on Aging to continue to provide services to those in need. Suggested contributions for seniors 60 and older:

• $4 (one – way) to travel from city to city, within the county

• $3 (one – way) within the same city

• $2 (one – way) for disabled passengers within the county Out – of – County trips for seniors 60 and older

• Marion (round trip) $25

• Mansfield (round trip) $25

• Columbus (round trip) $40

Donations also can be made by contributing a check or money order to: Crawford County Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring Street, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

Crawford County PERI chapter to meet Jan. 10

CRESTLINE — The Crawford County PERI Chapter 85 will meet at noon on Thursday January 10, 2018 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. 410 Thoman St. Crestline, OH. Meal reservations need to be in by Jan. 6 by calling 419-562-8254 or 419-563-4973.

Adult reading program at Crestline library

CRESTLINE — Sign up now for the Adult Winter Reading Program, at the Crestline Public Library. The program begins Jan. 7 and ends March 7. There will be weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end of the program.