Galion police reports

Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

1:39 a.m. — A report of an assault in the 500 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

8:59 a.m. — One person was cited after a non-injury accident on Belleflower Place.

12:23 p.m. — A report of a shoplifting at Circle K was investigated.

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

12:30 a.m. — A 39-year-old Lexington man, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

8:32 a.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the parking lot of Discount Drug Martin. One driver received a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

11:44 a.m. — A report of a delivery driver slumped over the steering wheel at a traffic light on Harding Way West was investigated. The driver was unresponsive and EMS came to the scene.

1:13 p.m. — A 21-year-old Bucyrus resident was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments in the 200 block of Harding Way West.

4:48 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

6:01 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated at Dollar General.

11:33 p.m. — A West Atwood Street resident reported a laptop stolen.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

1:25 a.m. — One person was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

2:42 a.m. — One person was issued a summons for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the Harding Way West area.

2:59 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS with an unresponsive person, possibly because of a carbon monoxide exposure in the 1000 block of Harding Way East. During that call, a 41-year-old Galion man was arrested on a Morrow County warrant.

9:37a.m. — A realty company reported windows stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

2:15 p.m. — A 22-year-old Galion man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damaging in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

3:06 p.m. — A report of a domestic dispute in the 400 block of South Union Street was investigated.

Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

10:34 a.m. — A South Market Street resident reported jewelry stolen.

5:42 p.m. — A report of an assault at East Park was investigated.

Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

1:55 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated at Galion Public Library. Charges are pending.

3:39 p.m. — A report of a possible civil protection order violation was investigated in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

3:44 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 1300 block of Ohio 61.

9:21 p.m. — A report of shots fired in the Miami Street area was investigated.

9:42 p.m. — A report of an attempted breaking and entering of a residence in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue was investigated.

Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018

2:46 a.m. — A report of a drunk driver leaving the Duke and Duchess store was investigated.

10:13 a.m. — A citation for driving under suspension was issued to Jasmine D. Albrecht in the 200 block of Harding Way West.

12:33 p.m. — A report of an man yelling at people in the parking lot of McDonald’s was investigated. The man was given a warning for disorderly conduct and left the area.

2:59 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported puppies stolen.

3:13 p.m. — A West Atwood Street reported their wallet stolen and a credit card used at a local store.

10:53 p.m. — A report of two men looking in windows in the 500 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

4:06 a.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.

5:44 a.m. — A resident reported their truck broken into overnight.

1:10 p.m. — A Grove Avenue resident reported prescriptions taken from their residence and filled by someone they know.

2:27 p.m. — A McDonald Avenue resident reported an incident of fraud.

Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018

2:45 a.m. — A report of a party involving drug activity was investigated in the 500 block of Portland Way North.

9:48 a.m. — A resident reported smelling marijuana in the 300 block of Oak Street.

12:17 p.m. —A 26-year-old Lexington wan was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Harding Way West.