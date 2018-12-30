What’s your plan for 2019? Galion-area residents share their New Year resolutions

GALION — Do you make resolutions at the end of every year?

What would you like to happen — Is your goal to be better person? A thinner person? A more-focused person?

According to the website www.tipsywriter.com about 45 percent of Americans make New Year resolutions.

Here are what some Galion-area residents hope to accomplish —

Renetta Shaffer — To become even MORE healthy, wealthy and wise.

According to tipsywriter.com, that is the most common resolution. About 37 percent of Americans want to get their bodies in shape. They vow to exercise more. eat healthier foods.

Penny Oney — I need to somehow simplify things so I can have more quality time with family!

Crystal Payton — I just hope I get through my kids’ senior year of high school with my sanity still intact and the rest of me in one piece!

Kaela Downey — To become more guarded with how freely I give my time to others. I’ve ALWAYS been the nice person. I’d like to develop more of a standing ground, more boundaries.

Taustin Greanya — Try not to let the little things bother me as much, don’t have so much anger/aggression over the small things that don’t matter!

Meagan Lehman — My goal is to be more “present”.. to be fully involved in my every day life. Instead of sitting on my phone while I’m at dinner or while at a show/sporting event/movie I want to be “fully there”.

Miranda Jones — To keep moving forward with positive thinking and actions!

Pam Bright — To be humble andkind to those I come in contact with. Speaking kinder words & encourage those in need. Keeping a positive attitude and striving to make the world a better place. My favorite bible verse Jeremiah 29 — 11 For I know the plans I have for you. Plans to give you hope & a future!

Mendy Sellman — To finish all projects started and live a life of order.

Jerusha Walker — To focus on faith and family.

Lisa Perry — Become more of a minimalist. Collect moments, not things.

Kari Lybarger — I hope and pray for peace and calm in the minds of my loved ones.

Angie Owens — None of us are getting out of here alive. So live in the moments, enjoy your life, take the risk. You never know what God has in store for you. And Fear is a liar.

Ellen Buehrer — To learn something new … a craft or activity.

Angie Romas — The Best is yet to be.

Tom Shields — To be a man my wife can be proud to be married to and a father my kids can look up to.

Kelly Williams — To make more meals at home, even using the crock pot for nights we are busy.

Denise McDonald — Read the Bible through … again.

Julie Roelle — Taking a leap of faith and believing in the New Year!

Billy Yost — Happy, healthy life.

Erin Smith — Finish my degree!

Unfortunately, according to tipsywriter.com, 22 percent of resolutions fail after about a week, 40 percent fail after a month, 50 percent fail after 3 months, and 60 percent after 6 months.

Here are some other tidbits having to do with the New Year and resolutions

Tradition says that the more leafy greens a person eats on new year’s day signifies prosperity that is to come for them.

Americans alone drink an estimated 360 million bottles of champagnem which is ironic considering that cutting back on alcohol consumption is consistently the second most popular resolution made.

Around 38 percent of people claim to never make a resolution.

Of those achieving their resolutions, about 40 pecent were successful on the first try. The rest took multiple attempts with as much as 17 percent making more than six attemps..

The No. 1 reason for failed resolutions? Lack of a clear goal.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_new_year_2019_4k_5k-2560×1440.jpg