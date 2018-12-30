Hospice of North Central Ohio planning to build new headquarters

ASHLAND — Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) plans to construct a new home for its headquarters in 2019 at the front of its current property on Dauch Drive and Mifflin Avenue.

This is part of a strategic plan put into place in late 2015 by Hospice of North Central Ohio’s board of directors to keep the non-profit organization viable while maintaining and enhancing quality care and services and creating ample endowments to ensure future success.

Since then, HNCO’s restructuring has included the closing of its underutilized inpatient unit, re-configuring its administrative and support teams, implementing a coordinated marketing program across its service area, and creating 17 new endowments. All of these strategies were designed to increase the sustainability of the agency and make it debt free by 2020.

A preliminary purchase agreement for the property at 1050 Dauch Drive recently signed with McClain Development, Inc., allows Hospice of North Central Ohio to take this next step in its strategic plan. A due diligence period of up to six months will culminate in the actual sale of the building and exchange of the deed.

The purchase agreement is for the building currently occupied by Hospice of North Central Ohio and just over ten acres of property. McClain Development plans to expand the facility and open a 90-bed assisted living residence.

McClain Development, Inc., a family-owned organization specializing in assisted living communities, has designed, built, and operates 27 successful assisted living residences throughout Ohio.

HNCO Board of Directors President Joshua Hughes stated, “A committee of the board of directors has been meeting for several months considering the best option for the future of our organization and this community. The values and mission of the McClain organization align quite well with ours, and we are excited to be making strides in our strategic plan.”

He continued, “This move assures that HNCO will remain an independent, non-profit organization headquartered in Ashland and will, first and foremost, continue its excellent care to families in Ashland, Knox, Richland and surrounding counties.”

The board would like to clearly communicate that a new memorial garden and walkway will be an integral component of the new facility as existing memorial monuments will be moved or reconstructed as feasible and appropriate. This includes the transfer of all memorial bricks and plaques, both internal and external, to settings within the new building and grounds.

If all goes as planned, ground will break for the new HNCO home by summer of 2019 with a proposed opening by the spring of 2020.

Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties with palliative and hospice services. Call 800-952-2207 for more information.