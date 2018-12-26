Eagles’ Chuck Huggins steps down as softball coach

NORTH ROBINSON — Long-time Colonel Crawford softball coach Chuck Huggins announced his retirement last week.

From 1988-2018, Huggins was the face of the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles softball program.

Huggins exploits are well-known in this area and around the state. He finished with an overall record of 633-222, which is a .740 career winning percentage.

Huggins led his Lady Eagles teams to 17 conference championships in his 31-year tenure. He also won 25 sectional titles, 15 district championships and seven regional crowns, which led to seven state Final Four appearances. But that was not where his list of accomplishments ends. In 1993, 1999 and 2013, Huggins’ Colonel Crawford softball squads earned State runner-up status with a State Championship occurring in the year 1995.

Among all of the titles, Huggins also landed the 2014 Ohio Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity award presented by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. In addition to the awards, back in 2007, Colonel Crawford High School named its softball diamond “Chuck Huggins Field”.

The most recent in the long list of accolades came in 2016 when Huggins was named to the Crawford County Hall of Fame.

He had a passion for the game that was apparent to anyone watching.

Additionally, his knowledge of the sport and the way that he cared for his players and their families was a testament to his character. And he built a softball tradition at Colonel Crawford that is second to no one this part of Ohio.

Courtesy photo Long time Colonel Crawford softball coach Chuck Huggins, pictured here after receiving his 600th win plaque, announced last week that he would be retiring from the coaching ranks. Huggins career ran for 31 years in which he accumulated a record of 633-222.

