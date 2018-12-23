Grubbs willstay untilJuly 2020

GALION — Jim Grubbs will remain Galion City Schools’ superintendent through July, 2020. Grubbs turned in his resignation at the Nov. 20 board meeting with the intent of moving to a retire-rehire status while the board searched for a replacement.

The rehire was at this week’s school board meeting at Galion Middle School.

Board members also made the decision to make the color/design scheme of the new bus garage to be compatible with the rest of the buildings on the campus.

Also, Galion High School junior Kate Schieber was named the school board’s student representative. She will be charged with giving students a better voice when it comes to school board decisions.

The next board meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 14 in the middle school computer lab.

