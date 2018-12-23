Funding OK’dfor Ohio 598’snext re-designon

GALION — Galion City Council approved legislation Tuesday that allows the city to enter into an agreement with the group charged with engineering and designing part of Ohio 598, from Carter Drive north to Brandt Road. The road will be widened. The city will pay the GPD Group no more than $899,689 for its services.

“Last year, ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) awarded the city $2 million to widen Ohio 598,” Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary said.

The city will need to purchase some of the land needed to complete the project. Construction is at least two years away.

In other news council members:

Approved an ordinance vacating a portion of an alley south of Harding Way West, west of Berry Drive and north of Carpenter Ave. Twelve lots will be affected in the project.

Gave authorization to apply for a grant from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the Department of Homeland Security. The $88,000, with a local match of 5 percent, will be used to purchase a power cot system for the department.

Gave authorization to the safety-service director to advertise for bids for the the $500,000 Charles Street sanitary sewer and lift station project.

Approved the appointment of Kris McCarthy, Michelle McCarthy and John Sipes to the Design Review Harding Way West District.

Approved several funding measures.

City hires firm to start engineering widening project