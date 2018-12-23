Porland Way holiday set-up a 24-hour delight

GALION — Getting into the Christmas spirit is something that comes easy to Ken Klingelhafer.

The long-time area resident has been setting up his elaborate displays of Christmas lights for years and years, and he does it for the simple enjoyment it brings to himself.

“My wife and I used to live out on State Route 19 years ago, and I had a very large display I put up out there every year,” Klingelhafer said.

Ken and his wife moved away for a few years, but came back to Galion in 2003 when his father in law was in poor health.

“We came back to Galion to help take care of him until he passed away,” Ken said. “After he died, we moved into his house here on Portland Way South, and my Christmas decorating took off all over again.”

When Klingelhafer’s wife passed away in 2008, his decorating became a hobby to keep him busy throughout the year.

“I go to a lot of garage sales in the summer months just looking for pieces to add for that year,” said Ken. ” I always try to add something new each season.”

“I like to find decorations that also add something visual to look at during the day when the lights can’t be on. It’s nice to be able to enjoy the display in the daytime too,” Klingelhafer added.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Ken Klingelhafer’s Portland Way South Christmas display is 24-hour delight. Klingelhafer said he likes to find decorations that also add something visual to look at during the day when the lights can’t be on. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_IMG_2922.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Ken Klingelhafer’s Portland Way South Christmas display is 24-hour delight. Klingelhafer said he likes to find decorations that also add something visual to look at during the day when the lights can’t be on.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer

Contact Erin Miller at emiller@aimmediamidwest.com or 419-468-1117 x-2049.

Contact Erin Miller at emiller@aimmediamidwest.com or 419-468-1117 x-2049.