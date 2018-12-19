Six Galion kids go shopping with a cop; police pick up the tab at Walmart

GALION — The Galion community spent a weekend stuffing a Galion police crusier with toys and monetary donations.

Last Saturday, the Galion Police Department spent a part of their day maing the holiday season a lot brighter for area families.

On Sunday, six Galion kids got to Shop with a Cop at Walmart in Bucyrus.

Each child was partnered with a police officer and received $200 to spend on themselves or others.

“The night went really smooth and the kids seemed to have a good time,” Officer Steve Knapp said.

Knapp organized Shop with a Cop on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police, Galion Lodge 71.

In addition to Knapp, members of the department who helped with the shopping were: Officers Brandon Grant and Jonathon Patton; Lt. Joe Cinadr; School Resource Officer Ralph Burwell; and Lynn Sterling (retired).

“Walmart is very accommodating,” Knapp said. “We just call and they set everything up for us. They even opened separate registers just for our group to check out.”

This is the second year the Fraternal Order of Police has done the event. Members raised funds through a Fill the Cruiser event held Dec. 1. The community was asked to donate toys, hats and gloves, and money.

Cash donations were used for Shop with a Cop. Officers will deliver the donated toys and clothes, as well as groceries, directly to homes on Christmas morning.

