Galion area police reports

Thursday

8:40 a.m. — Several reports were received about a man yelling in the 200 block of South Street. Officers met with the man and he was yelling because someone had flattened his tire and he could not take his children to school. Officers transported the children to school.

11:25 a.m. — Pills found in the Wood Street area were turned over to officers.

1:48 p.m. — A report of two suspicious people in the Mackey Street area was investigated.

2:41 p.m. — A report of a woman passed out in a vehicle at Circle K was investigated. A female was arrested for possession of drugs.

3:04 p.m. — A report of an abandoned vehicle, along with nearly 200 tires, on a property in the 200 block of East Atwood Street was investigated.

4:33 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

4:43 p.m. — Multiple reports of a man with a walker heading northbound on Ohio 309 was investigated.

5:28 p.m. — A report of neighbors banging on the wall was investigated in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place. The tenants were given verbal warnings for disorderly conduct.

5:33 p.m. — A report of a possible civil protection order violation was investigated in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.

Friday

8:53 a.m. — An employee of Galion YMCA requested police speak with a man who has been sleeping in his car by the dumpsters.

10:53 a.m. — Riverside Drive-Thru notified police of a suspicious person who had been in their store and left on foot.

10:59 a.m. — Police were notified of a wallet found in the yard at Speedway on Harding Way W.

11:13 a.m. — Report of an air conditioner stolen from a residence on S Pierce St was investigated.

12:10 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at the intersection of Harding Way W and Portland Way N.

1:36 p.m. — An employee of Speedway on Harding Way W reported a male was trying to lure a young girl into his car.

3:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

4:38 p.m. — An employee at Duke/Duchess reported a customer who had been coming into the store repeatedly to harass an employee.

5:55 p.m. — A resident in the area of S Columbus St and Atwood St notified police of a wallet found with cash in it in their yard.

Saturday

12:34 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at Covert Manufacturing on S East St.

9:42 a.m. — A resident of N Columbus St reported a package stolen from their mailbox/porch.

5:40 p.m. — A non injury accident was reported near Dollar General on Harding Way E.

Sunday

7:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Church St.

7:47 p.m. — A female was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the vicinity of N. Market St. after a traffic stop.