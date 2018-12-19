School news: Graduation, performances and more by area college students

Area students graduate from Ashland University

ASHLAND — These area students received degrees as part of Ashland University’s Winter 2018 Commencement Ceremony.

Katrina Studer of Crestline, Bachelor of Science in Education. Studer is majoring in Early Childhood Education. She is the daughter of Charles and Darla Studer of Crestline and a 2014 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School.

Alivea Schnees of Crestline, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Schnees is majoring in Nursing. Schnees is a 2013 graduate of Ontario High School.

Allie Hawkins of Bucyrus, Master of Education. Hawkins is majoring in Curriculum & Instruction: Reading & Literacy.

Austin Stevens Fall Senior Instrumental Recital

FINDLAY — Austin Stevens, of Bucyrus, recently performed in the University of Findlay’s fall senior instrumental recital. He performed “Tango for Soprano Saxophone and Piano” by Issac Albeniz on the soprano saxophone.

Jared Dixon participates in ‘Mother Hicks,’ ‘The Misanthrope’

FINDLAY — Jared Dixon, of Galion, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theatre production of “Mother Hicks.” served as master electrician. He also participated in the production of “The Misanthrope.” He was a light board operator.

Emilee Vance an Ashland Commuter Eagle

ASHLAND — Emilee Vance of Galion is a member of the Ashland Commuter Eagles at Ashland University. She is majoring in intervention specialist and is a 2015 graduate of Northmor High School.

Fall Internship for Gabriella Seibert

FINDLAY — Gabriella Seibert, of Bucyrus, was an intern for The Center for Autism and Dyslexia in Findlay for the fall 2018 semester. She is pursuing a degree in psychology.

David Reeves on AU Club Baseball Team

ASHLAND David Reeves of Galion is a member of the club baseball team at Ashland University. He is majoring in international political science and is a 2015 graduate of Mansfield Christian High School.

Jenna Niedermier in AU Women’s Chorus

ASHLAND — Jenna Niedermier, of New Washington, is a member of the Women’s Chorus at Ashland University. She is majoring in music education and is a 2018 graduate of Buckeye Central High School.

Sydney Dameron in Alexander Hamilton Society

ASHLAND — Sydney Dameron of Galion is a member of Ashland University’s Alexander Hamilton Society. She is majoring in integrated social studies and is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School.

Austin Stevens in Findlay Brass Concert

FINDLAY — Austin Stevens, of Bucyrus, is a member of the University of Findlay’s Marching Oiler Brass. He recently performed in a concert, “Sounds of the Stadium.” The concert featured selections from the 2017 musical, “The Greatest Showman,” and classics like “Sweet Caroline” and “Hang on Sloopy.” The band is directed by Richard Napierala.

UF student groups elect presidents

FINDLAY — Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2018-2019 academic year. There are nearly 90 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies and special interest groups at UF.

Local students include: Elizabeth Corwin of Galion, has been elected president of the University of Findlay Collegiate FFA/Collegiate of Young Farmers. Olivia Tanner of Galion was elected president of Phi Sigma Sigma.

Addison Zeisler receives internship at Miami

OXFORD — Miami University student Addison Zeisler has received a Miami-Hughes internship. The Miami-funded program provides a $3,000 stipend, a $750 research expense account and 12 hours of academic credit with tuition waived for up to 15 students each summer to conduct a faculty-mentored research project. Zeisler, from Galion, is majoring in Biology

Ken Fernandez a member of Beta Beta Beta

ASHLAND — Kenneth Fernandez of Galion, s a member of Ashland University’s Beta Beta Beta. He is majoring in nursing and the son of Mary Fernandez of Galion. He is a 2018 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School.