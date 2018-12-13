Galion police reports

Friday, Dec. 7

1:16 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of East Church Street.

9:29 a.m. — A welfare check was attempted in the 900 block of Harding Way East. No one was home.

10:45 a.m. — A report that a semi knocked down a stop sign in the Third Street was confirmed.

1:57 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

2:21 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue. All was well.

5:13 p.m. — A man was arrested at Galion Community Hospital and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

9:52 p.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the parking lot of Galion Community Hospital was investigated.

11:49 p.m. — A woman was issueda citation for leaving the scene of an accodent and failure to control after a crash in the 300 block of South Market Street.

Saturday, Dec. 8

2:50 a.m. — A woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments during a traffic stop on West Church Street.

5 p.m. — A dispute between a customer and a Papa Johns’ employee was investigated. A woman was warned against trespassing at the business.

6:20 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated at East Park.

6:59 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person at Rite Aid was investigated.

7:41 p.m. — Police investigated a report of two vehicles doing donuts at Amick’s Reservoir.

7:44 p.m. — Police investigated a report of someone running a generator and pumping sewage into the street in the 300 block of Oak Street.

10:55 p.m. — A man dressed in camouflage sitting in the road in the 900 block of Wedgewood Drive prompted a call to police.

Sunday, Dec. 9

1:42 a.m. — A 38-year-old Galion, man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, open container and operating a vehicle under the influence.

12:14 p.m. — A report of harassing phone calls was investigated in the 200 block of Westgate Road.

12:37 p.m. — A Mackey Street resident reported Christmas lights stolen.

12:59 p.m. — A Rosewood Drive resident reported receiving threatening text messages.

6:34 p.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the back of the parking lot at the Bell Store was investigated. The man is homeless and the clerk at the store advised the man could stay for now.

8:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

Monday, Dec. 10

4:49 a.m. — A resident identified a man that has been harassing her children in the 600 block of Harding Way West.

1:58 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

11:06 a.m. — A report of a man selling candy bars in the 200 block of Harding Way East was investigated. Officers advised the man he cannot sell items without a permit.

1:21 p.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the North Union Street area in apprehending two people who crashed a vehicle into a house. The pair was taken into custody by deputies.

7:44 p.m. — A non-injury accident involving two people who ran from the scene in the 500 block of Portland Way North was investigated. A man and woman were arrested for obstruction of justice.

11:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Easton Way.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

12:35 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle behind the Galion Post Office was investigated.

10:07 a.m. — An officer assisted at Crawford County Municipal Court East.

11:45 a.m. — A report of loud music in the 400 block of Third Avenue was investigated.

12:20 p.m. — Officers assisted the Ontario Police Department in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.

2:43 p.m. — A bike found in the 500 block of North East Street was turned over to officers.

3:04 p.m. — A semi-trailer struck a pole in the Dawsett Avenue area.

3:31 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Myrtle Alley reported items stolen from the residence.

4:20 p.m. — Officers assisted the Shelby Police Department in the 100 block of Second Avenue.

4:59 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 900 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

5:12 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Charles Street reported being threatened.

5:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Easton Way. The couple said it was their television set. Officers gave them a verbal warning for noise.

10:06 p.m. — Officers conducted a welfare check on a child in the 100 block of South Street.

10:53 p.m. — A Fairview Avenue resident reported acar stolen.