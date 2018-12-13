More than $166,000 raised on Giving Tuesday

BUCYRUS — For the 5th year, The Community Foundation for Crawford County held its annual fundraiser, #Giving2sday, on the global day of giving that occurred this year on Nov. 27.

“This was our best year yet,” said Lisa Workman, the Foundation’s President. “Donors like knowing that their gift inspired a second one, as our Board set aside $25,000 to distribute to our participating funds on a pro-rated basis. We are grateful to live in such a generous community!” The final tally of $141,000 which donors raised combined with the Foundation Board’s commitment means that $166,000 is being distributed to good causes in Crawford County.

“This was a record fundraiser for us,” exclaimed Justin McMullen, Foundation Board member and Chair of their Development Committee. “We also awarded additional prize money to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories: agency funds, scholarship funds and the school funds. Those winners are the Marian E. and Norman H. Maynard Bucyrus Public Library Fund, the Wynford FFA Rising Sun Scholarship Fund, and the Galion Community Education Foundation Fund.”

Next year’s #Giving2sday will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Giving-Tuesday-1.jpg