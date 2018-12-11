Car crashes into Walker Street home

GALION — A family on Walker Street got an unexpected surprise Monday afternoon. A car drove into their home.

Paul and Missy Campbell were not home at the time, but their daughter Taylor was home by herself.

“I was on the phone with mom while she was shopping in Mansfield, and felt the impact,” Taylor said. “At first I thought a tree had fallen on the house, because we have had old trees come down before. But then I saw someone go running past the house into our backyard toward the creek and knew something else was going on.”

Taylor was correct.

A suspect who was being pursued by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department lost control of his SUV and crashed into the front corner of the Campbell home and then took off on foot. along with a passenger.

The passenger was quickly taken into custody, however the driver briefly evaded sheriff’s deputies and Galion police officers who were assisting in the search in the vicinity of Walker Street, North Union Street and North Market Street.

The suspect was located and taken into custody by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the damage to the Campbell home will be turned over to insurance for repairs.

No other information was available.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer The driver of an SUV, being chased by Crawford County deputies, crashed into a house on Walker Street in Galion. Damage to the home didn't seem to be too bad, although some siding and landscaping will likely have to be replaced.