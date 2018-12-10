Another art night coming to Galion Primary, Intermediate schools

GALION — Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools will host Family Art Night at the Intermediate School on Dec. 17.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is an opportunity for students, their families, Galion staff and the community to gather together to make Christmas and winter art projects. The evening’s activities are scheduled to conclude at 7:30 p.m.

“We are going to be decorating cookies, paintings on canvas, making bracelets and more,” School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff said. “The goal of our family and community engagement activities to help build a stronger connection between the schools, families and the Galion community.

Those attending Art Night will be able to create three free projects, with the cookie decorating and shrinky-dink designs 50 cents and the canvas painting costs $1. A hot chocolate and cookie bar will be available for all participants to enjoy.

Payments for the paid projects should be made in advance to allow for adequate supplies to be purchased. Checks should be made payable to “Galion City Schools” and sent to school with students.

Contact school social worker Kirstie Naumoff at naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net for details.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Family-Art-Night.jpg