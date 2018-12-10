Galion police reports

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

6:27 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at East Park was investigated.

10:25 a.m. — A Christmas projection system was reported stolen in the 700 block of Maple Heights Drive.

2:16 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of West Church Street reported a neighbor driving through the yard leaving ruts. The driver of the vehicle gave the resident $50 for damages.

4:08 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 300 block of Portland Way North.

4:59 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the West Church Street area.

7:14 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on children in the 500 block of First Avenue and everything was fine.

9:20 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of John Street was investigated.

11:53 p.m. — A report of Christmas lights being stolen from houses in the Maple Heights Drive area was investigated.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018

10:48 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the 300 block of Third Avenue was investigated.

11:51 p.m. — A breaking and entering at a residence in the 900 block of Smith Street was investigated. Two laptops and a tablet were reported missing.

1:11 p.m. — Officers investigated a possible scam involving the purchase of several Google Play cards.

3:39 p.m. — A report of a suspicious man in the 700 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

12:55 a.m. — One person was arrested for possession of drugs and issued a citation for driving with an expired registration in the 200 block of Portland Way South.

1:35 a.m. — A report of a man passed out at the bottom of a stairway was investigated. One person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

2:15 a.m. — Officers conducted interviews to assist Children Services in an investigation of a sex offense.

6:42 a.m. — A Maple Heights Drive resident reported a Christmas wreath stolen.

9:34 a.m. — James E. Randas II was issued a citation for expired tags on East Church Street.

10:48 a.m. — Officers assisted Children Services personnel in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

1:18 p.m. — A report of a silver vehicle picking up a student at the Galion Middle School was investigated. The vehicle was reportedly traveling to the 400 block of Libby Lane.

1:36 p.m. — Officers met at the station with a mother of a juvenile who was picked up at Galion Middle School.She wanted to pursue charges against the women who picked the juvenile up.

3:15 p.m. — A report of a woman that appeared confused in the 600 block of Portland Way South was investigated. The woman’s husband was notified and picked her up.

3:26 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Mackey Street reported Christmas decorations stolen.

6:53 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Clymer Avenue reported Christmas lights stolen from the outside of their house.

7:21 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue reported Christmas decorations stolen from their residence.

7:24 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Sherman Street reported vandalism to her vehicle by someone she knows.

7:57 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of South Union Street reported someone tried to kick in the back door of their residence.

9:31 p.m. — Juveniles in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue reported hearing noises outside the residence. Officers checked the residence.

11:06 p.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Charles Street reported hearing noises in the basement of the residence. Officers did not see signs of a disturbance.