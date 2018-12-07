Open house today (Friday) from 4-8 p.m. at Now and Then, Odds and Ends

GALION — Now and Then, Odds and Ends, doing business at the Galion Flea Market, 219 Harding Way East, is having its first annual open house today from 4-8 p.m. tdday (Friday). There will be cookies and cocoa available.

Also, the first annual Christmas window reveal will be at 6 p.m. this evening. The public is invited to stop and and visit and have some fun and do a little shopping.

Visitors also can enter a contest to win a door prize. No purchase necessary to enter the drawing. All purchases between 4-8 p.m. will include a 30 percent discount and free gift wrapping. The

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_holiday-open-house.jpg