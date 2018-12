GALION — The United States Postal Service will not deliver regular mail, will close its stores and will curb its package deliveries tofay in reverence for former President George H.W. Bush, who died last Friday at age 94.

That means that mail subscribers of the Galion Inquirer will receive their newspaper a day late.

The USPS closure is in accordance with President Donald Trump‘s designation of Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in a presidential proclamation that he released last Saturday.