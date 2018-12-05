It’s dog registration season in Crawford County

BUCYRUS — The 2019 Dog License Registration Program began Dec. 1, according to Crawford County Auditor Joan Wolfe. The auditor’s office has mailed more than 6,000 dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County.

“Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2019,” Wolfe said.

Ohio law was changed to allow dog owners the option of purchasing either a one-year license, a three-year license, or dog owners may purchase a permanent dog license. The Board of County Commissioners establish the dog license fees annually, and for 2019 the cost of these licenses will be:

One-year license – $16

Three-year license – $48

Permanent license – $160

“Dog owners should be aware that Ohio law does not allow the county auditor’s office to refund dog license fees. As such, if a dog owner purchases a three-year or permanent license and something happens to the dog, the county auditor is without legal authority to refund dog owners the license fee paid.” Wolfe said.

Dog owners purchasing a single year license may do so:

By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8-a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

Dog owners purchasing a three-year or permanent license, or that require a renewal of a kennel license, may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8-a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; 3. Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

The on-line licensing service is available through Jan. 31 and requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners utilizing the on-line dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee, by the company providing the program, of $2.25 for an annual license, $3.75 for a three-year license, $9.75 for a permanent license, and $5.75 for a kennel license.

Dog owners may also get their licenses at these satellite offices.

Crawford County Humane Society in Bucyrus; Horizon Animal Hospital in Galion; The Crestline Advocate or the New Washington Herald.

For more information, call the County Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_web1_dog-license-generic-art.jpg