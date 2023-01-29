Shelby stays on top with win over Galion

SHELBY — Galion dropped their fourth straight game on Friday when they traveled to Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference leader Shelby. The Whippets defeated Galion (7-10, 3-8 MOAC) by a score of 74-40.

After a quarter of play, Shelby (14-2, 9-1 MOAC) held a 14-8 advantage over the Tigers. Five Shelby players were able to get in the scoring column in the opening eight minutes.

The second quarter featured two of the league’s better players leading their teams. Galion’s Cooper Kent scored Sven of his 12 points during the period. Whippets junior Alex Bruskotter kept Shelby going with nine second-quarter points. Bruskotter finished with a game-high 19 points. At halftime, Shelby held a 35-22 lead over the Tigers.

Galion scored just 11 points in the third quarter, thanks to three three-pointers. Quinn Miller and Nick McMullen joined the scoring action in the period.

Going into the final quarter, Galion would need to overcome a 54-33 deficit. The Tigers’ offense stalled with three baskets made in the final eight minutes. Shelby put together a 20-point quarter to close things out.

The Whippets drained 10 three-pointers, while Galion netted five of their own. Shelby took advantage of the charity strike by converting 12-of-14 attempts.

Brayden DeVito added 12 points for Shelby, while Carson Brubaker scored 10 points.

Elijah Chafin pitched in eight points for Galion and Miller finished with six.

Galion will host Lexington (14-2) on Tuesday in non-conference action.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_F1DAEEEF-B748-45ED-84A9-CDD397753AFB_ne2023129102624910.jpeg