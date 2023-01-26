Galion places at MOAC Swimming Championships

ONTARIO — The Galion Tigers competed in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Swimming Championships at Ontario High School on Jan. 21. The Lady Tigers placed fourth, while the boys team came in fifth place.

Junior Miranda Stone led the team winning the 100-yard backstroke with a season-best time of 1:06.20. Stone placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 26.41. It was the 200-yard medley relay team that finished in third. The Lady Tigers swimming in the relay were senior Julia Conner, junior Miranda Stone, senior Caitlyn Karnes, and junior Elisha Brown. The same quartet placed third in the 400-yard free relay in a season-best time of 4:10.36.

Stone was named First Team MOAC. Conner, Karnes, and Brown were named Honorable Mention. Karnes was fourth place in the 400-yard butterfly, and she placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Conner placed seventh in the 200-yard individual medley with a season-best time and was sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with another season-best time. Brown was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 200-yard individual medley with a season-best time. Sophomore Riley Preston placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle. Senior Eden Wheatcraft placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a season-best time in her event.

The boys team was led by senior Nathan Barre placing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with his season-best time. Barre placed sixth in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Anthony Ferini placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle. Senior Jaxon Oehler placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle. Oehler went on to place sixth in the 100-yard freestyle. Junior Wyatt Estep placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time and he placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle event with another season-best time. The 200 medley relay team of Barre, Oehler, Ferini, and Junior, Luke Tinnermeirer placed fourth.

“I was proud of the swimmers performance with many season-best times,” said head coach Ted Temple.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_92FB0A71-1BE0-48CF-81A6-06D86E12F276_ne2023126152112950.jpeg