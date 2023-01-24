Harding beats Galion for second time behind late run

MARION — Galion dropped a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference matchup to Marion Harding on Thursday. The Presidents completed the season sweep of the Tigers with a 66-53 win at home.

Freshman Marcus Hemphill was the high man for Harding with 20 points. Hemphill scored eight of his team’s first 12 points to propel the start. Junior Marquis Long added 19 points for Harding, while senior Alex Stokes scored 10.

This one started as a tight-knit game with the Presidents holding a 12-11 advantage after eight minutes of play. Cooper Kent scored six of game-high 27 points in the first quarter to get things started for the Tigers. On the night, Kent connected on a total of five three-pointers. Galion made 10 three-pointers, compared to just three from Harding.

Going into halftime, Harding held a slight 27-25 edge over the visiting Tigers. Nick McMullen scored six points on a pair of three-pointers in the first half to give Galion another scoring option outside of Kent.

Coming out of halftime, the third quarter was a close one like the rest of the game had been. Harding just barely outscored Galion in the quarter, 16-15.

When it came down to the crunch time, Harding’s top player stepped up. Long scored five baskets in the final eight minutes to help Harding pull away late. Elijah Chafin and Kent combined for all 14 of the Tigers’ points in the final quarter, but Harding was able to put out a 23-point outburst late to seal this one.

Galion finished a nice 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, while the Presidents were 9-of-15.

Harding would go on to knock off the first-place Shelby Whippets on Saturday to bring them within a game of first-place in the conference along with River Valley.

