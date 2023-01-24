Tigers compete at West Holmes, Alex Griffith hits milestone

Saturday was a special one for Galion’s junior heavyweight Alex Griffith. Griffith captured win No. 100 on his way to a runner-up finish at the West Holmes Invitational.

In a tough field of teams, Galion finished in eighth-place. Medina Buckeye continued their domination by taking home first-place. Host school West Holmes was in fifth-place.

The Tigers had several wrestlers who wrestled well along with Griffith. At 120 pounds, freshman Gradey Harding brought back first place. The freshman wrestler is off to a strong start in his high school wrestling career.

Junior Landon Campbell came up in third-place as he continues to work his way back from injury. Freshman Ryder Alberty wrestled his way to a fifth-place finish. Both Aydan Reyes and Brodyn Butcher came up in fifth place in their respective weight classes of 138 and 157 pounds.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Willard for the “Battle of 61”, which will be held on Feb. 1.

Griffith is seen after capturing win no. 100 for his high school wrestling career at the West Holmes Invitational. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0424.jpg Griffith is seen after capturing win no. 100 for his high school wrestling career at the West Holmes Invitational. Submitted