Tigers compete at West Holmes, Alex Griffith hits milestone

Saturday was a special one for Galion’s junior heavyweight Alex Griffith. Griffith captured win No. 100 on his way to a runner-up finish at the West Holmes Invitational.
In a tough field of teams, Galion finished in eighth-place. Medina Buckeye continued their domination by taking home first-place. Host school West Holmes was in fifth-place.
The Tigers had several wrestlers who wrestled well along with Griffith. At 120 pounds, freshman Gradey Harding brought back first place. The freshman wrestler is off to a strong start in his high school wrestling career.
Junior Landon Campbell came up in third-place as he continues to work his way back from injury. Freshman Ryder Alberty wrestled his way to a fifth-place finish. Both Aydan Reyes and Brodyn Butcher came up in fifth place in their respective weight classes of 138 and 157 pounds.
Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Willard for the “Battle of 61”, which will be held on Feb. 1.