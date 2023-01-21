Clear Fork completes second half comeback to down Galion

GALION — Clear Fork was a different team in each half during their come-from-behind win over the Galion Tigers Saturday evening. The Colts used a second-half rally to down the Tigers, 62-54.

It was a balanced attack from the Clear Fork (6-10, 2-7 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference) offense which had three players score at least 12 points. Adam Vanausdle scored 14 points, while Grant Spencer and Victor Skoog each chipped in 12 of their points.

In the loss, Cooper Kent led Galion (6-9, 4-7 MOAC) with 19 points. Jackson Hart and Elijah Chafin each scored 11 points.

The pace started quickly as Hart drained a pair of three-pointers for the Tigers. After a quarter of play, Galion led Clear Fork by a score of 18-13. Skoog was tough for the Colts in the first eight minutes by giving his team five points.

Galion was able to outscore the Colts once again in the second quarter to carry a 34-24 lead into halftime. Chafin scored nine points in the first half, along with Hart to pace the Tigers.

Clear Fork came out and took a 39-38 lead with two minutes to go in the third quarter when Spencer drilled a three-pointer from the top. Kent answered with a three of his own, but Clear Fork answered right back. With a quarter to go, the Colts led the Tigers, 44-41.

In the final quarter, the Colts were able to get up by as many as six. Galion’s offense went cold in the final minutes much like the third quarter.

Clear Fork connected on nine three-pointers, while Galion nailed seven. The Tigers were 9-for-9 from the charity strike.

Galion head coach Ryan Stover did not want to give a quote on the loss, saying he did not have a comment on the game.

The Tigers will be back in action next Friday when they travel to take on Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference’s first-place Shelby Whippets.

Nick McMullen (left) and Garrett Hotz (right) are seen during a free-throw attempt. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Grant Spencer is defended by Cooper Kent in MOAC action on Saturday evening. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer

Galion and Clear Fork split season series.