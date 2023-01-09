Swimming: Tigers compete at Tyger Invitational

MANSFIELD — The Galion Lady Tigers swam their way to o a sixth place finish out of fifteen teams at the Mansfield Malabar/Tyger Invitational on Saturday. The boys team finished seventh out of fifteen teams.

“Our eleven swimmers did a great job of swimming against larger teams,” said head coach Ted Temple. “I was pleased with their results.”

Junior Miranda Stone led the team with a second place finish in the 50 yard freestyle, and a fourth place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke. The Lady Tigers 400 yard freestyle relay team finished in third place. That team consisted of Caitlyn Karnes, Elisha Brown, Julia Conner, Miranda Stone.

The boys team was led by Jaxon Oehler with a sixth place time in the 100 yard freestyle. Oehler was also a part of the 200 yard freestyle relay that placed sixth. The other members of that team were Tim Schmotzer, Nathan Barre, Anthony Ferini.

The same four placed seventh in the 200 yard medley relay.

Up next for Galion is a competition that will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Galion YMCA pool against Marion Harding. The meet starts at 4:00 p.m.