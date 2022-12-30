Galion, Northmor wrestling teams compete over holiday break

Northmor and Galion both competed at wrestling events during the holiday break. The Galion Tigers wrestling program finished ninth out of 40 teams at the Medina Invitation Tournament, a very well-rounded tournament in Northeast Ohio.

Heavyweight wrestler Alex Griffith was the top placer for the Tigers with a runner-up finish at 285 pounds. The junior went 4-1 on the day, losing in the final match by decisions to Todd Allen of Buckeye.

Freshman Gradey Harding had a strong day for the Tigers, winning six straight matches after dropping the first match. Harding finished in third place at 120 pounds.

At 138 pounds, junior Aydan Reyes finished in fourth place with a record of 4-2 on the day. Northmor’s freshman Carson Campbell was runner-up in this weight class.

Galion senior Brodyn Butcher went 4-2 in Medina to pick up a fifth-place finish at 157 pounds.

Freshman Ryder Alberty compiled a record of 4-2 for a seventh-place finish for the Tigers at 113 pounds.

Northmor’s Cowin Becker finished in fourth place at 126 pounds. Becker fell in the semi-finals match by decision.

Additionally, Northmor had a pair of wrestlers compete at the Marion Harding Wrestling Classic. Ashton Clark found himself at a fourth-place finish, while Cohan Hurst was able to finish eighth in his weight class.

Galion's Alex Griffith is seen on the podium after a second-place finish in Medina. Submitted