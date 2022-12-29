Galion Tiger Swimming defeated in close meet with Pleasant

GALION- The Galion Tiger swim team hosted the Pleasant Spartans on December 20 where both the men and women’s team lost.

The Lady Tigers put up a strong fight, however, were defeated 49-33. The Men’s Tiger team also lost a close battle with a score of 42-36.

Galion’s Head Swimming Coach Ted Temple stated Junior Miranda Stone was victorious in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. Senior Caitlyn Karnes was also a double winner in the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard breaststroke. Junior Elisha Brown won the 100 yard backstroke and sophomore Ryllie Preston took first place in the 500 yard freestyle and was second in the 200 yard freestyle. Brown, Karnes, Stone and Preston won the 200 yard freestyle relay. All together, the team swam with just four swimmers and won 7 out of the 11 events.

Temple went on and explained the men’s team kept it very close and lost by just six points. Winners for the men’s team included junior Tim Schmotzer in the 50 yard freestyle, senior Jaxon Oehler took the 100 yard freestyle and was second in the 100 yard breaststroke. Senior Nathan Barre won the 100 yard backstroke and Junior Wyatt Estep won the 500 yard freestyle. The 200 yard free relay of Barre, Schmotzer, Junior, Luke Tinnermeier, and Oehler were victorious. Sophomore Anthony Ferini was second in the 200 yard freestyle. The 200 yard medley relay of Barre, Oehler, Ferini, and Schmotzer placed second. The 400 yard free relay team of Ferini, Barre, Estep, and Oehler placed second.

“The boys team had the best meet of year. They swam well and made it a close meet,” Temple stated.

The next competition for the team is Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Friendly House against Mansfield Comprehensive. The meet starts at 5:30 p.m.