GALION- The Galion Lady Tigers basketball team was dominated by Marion Pleasant on Wednesday, December 21. The final score came out to 74-18. Next up, the Lady Tigers take on Temple Christian on Tuesday, January 3 starting at 6 p.m. So far for the season, the Lady Tigers are 1-8.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-face-logo-6.jpg