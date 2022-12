GALION- The Galion Tigers took on the Lucas Cubs on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Despite a hard fought effort, the Tigers fell to the Cubs with a score of 74-53. Galion’s record currently stands at 2-3 as they will take on the Ontario Warriors at home on Friday, Dec. 16.

Galion fell to Lucas on Tuesday with a score of 74-53. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_DSC06354.jpg Galion fell to Lucas on Tuesday with a score of 74-53. Brandon Little|Galion Inquirer