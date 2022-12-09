Lady Eagles hold off late Carey run in N10 action

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford held off Carey on Friday night in Northern 10 play in a game that came down to the final seconds. The Eagles escaped home court with a 32-31 victory over the Blue Devils.

“We talked this week this being a quality opponent and a game where we knew it was going to be close,” said Colonel Crawford head coach Zac Bauer. “We talked about sticking to the game plan and being prepared.

These two teams took part in a back-and-forth quarter after Carey scored the first basket of the game. Colonel Crawford (7-1, 2-1 Northern 10) responded by taking control of this one after a quarter, 13-10. Holt hit a three-pointer, while Mallory Plesac finished an and-1 to propel the Lady Eagles early.

Carey tied it at 15-all midway through the second quarter before Colonel Crawford was able to knock down a couple of baskets. Ayla McKibben hit two big shots for the Lady Eagles, including one at the buzzer to take a 25-20 lead into halftime.

The Lady Eagles locked down in Carey and allowed just one point in the third quarter to lead 30-21 with eight minutes to go. Mira Holt hit a key three-pointer to give Colonel Crawford some cushion.

Carey (4-1, 2-1 N10) fought back and had a chance at this one late. Four different Blue Devils scored in the final quarter to eventually take a lead when Lexi Plott split two free throws to give Carey a 31-30 advantage.

“They battled. They don’t get flustered, they don’t get shaken, they’re real poised. That’s a credit to them and their attitudes,” Bauer said of his team.

In the following sequence, Allison Weithman drives to the cup and was fouled. Weithman went two-of-two from the free-throw line to close things out. Despite not shooting well from the floor on the night, Weithman stepped up when it mattered most.

“Allison (Weithman) didn’t shoot the well from the floor, she struggled the first half,” explained Bauer. “Then she steps in there and never blinks, faces some adversity, and makes two big free throws for us to seal it essentially.

Holt led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, while Plesac added six. Ayla McKibben scored six points.

Ady Stewart led the Blue Devils with 11 points against the Lady Eagles. Rylee Row and Macy Wentling each added six points for Carey.

Next up for Colonel Crawford is a game with Norwalk St. Paul on Dec. 13.

Allison Weithman controls the basketball against the Carey defense. Weithman hit two huge free throws to seal the win. Mira Holt sits in a defensive stance against Carey on Friday evening. Holt led the Lady Eagles with 12 points on the night.