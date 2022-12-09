Galion, Upper Sandusky compete at Galion YMCA

GALION — The Galion Tigers swim team hosted the Upper Sandusky Rams at the Galion YMCA on Wednesday evening. The Lady Tigers lost 56-37, while the boys team lost 70-8, with only three swimmers competing.

The Lady Tigers were led by Junior Miranda Stone with wins in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Senior Julia Conner won the 200-yard individual medley event and was second in the 100 yard race. breaststroke. Senior Caitlyn Karnes won the 100-yard butterfly.

Junior Elisha Brown had a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races. Sophomore Ryllie Preston won the 500-yard freestyle.

It was the 200-yard medley relay team of Stone, Conner, Karnes, and Brown that placed first. The 200-yard free relay team made up of Stone, Brown, Karnes and Conner placed first as well.

Senior Eden Wheatcraft had season best times in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breast stroke races.

The Tigers team was led by Wyatt Estep’s two second-place finishes in the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke events. Sophomore Anthony Ferini had a pair of third-place finishes in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events.

Junior Luke Tinnermeier had a season best time in the 50 yard freestyle.

I was proud of both teams holding their own swimming against a large Upper Sandusky squad,” said head coach Ted Temple.

The next competition is Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Colonel Crawford. The meet starts at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-face-logo-2.jpg