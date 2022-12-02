Northmor splits two matches

Northmor started its wrestling season by splitting a pair of matches Thursday when the school hosted Mansfield Senior, Ontario and Upper Sandusky in a bracket quad.

The Golden Knights opened their night by topping Mansfield Senior by a 46-36 count. Of those points, 30 came via pin. Cohan Hurst won his 106-pound match in 14 seconds for the quickest fall of the match. At 126 pounds, Cowin Becker took 17 seconds to dispatch his opponent, while Braedyn Kiener finished off his opponent at 285 pounds in 21 seconds. Also, Carson Campbell won in 37 seconds at 138 pounds and Ashton Clark earned a pin in 42 seconds at 175 pounds.

Bryce Cooper topped Chase Cole by an 18-9 major decision at 144 pounds, while two more Golden Knights won by forfeit. Also getting their arms raised were Ethan Amens at 113 pounds and Brady Carr at 120.

The going was tougher against Ontario in the team’s second match. The Warriors topped Northmor by a 58-24 score.

Becker picked up his second straight quick pin of the night, winning his match in 43 seconds. Three more Northmor wrestlers won by forfeit in Hurst, Campbell and James Eichler (165 pounds).

Northmor’s Ashton Clark was one of five Golden Knight wrestlers to win by pin in the team’s win over Mansfield Senior on Thursday. Northmor split a pair of matches on the night. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_ashtonclark2.jpg Northmor’s Ashton Clark was one of five Golden Knight wrestlers to win by pin in the team’s win over Mansfield Senior on Thursday. Northmor split a pair of matches on the night. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

