Tigers hoops ready to build off progress made last season

GALION — Galion basketball is looking to build off of what Ryan Stover put in place during his first year as the head coach during the 2021-2022 season. The Tigers finished 5-18 last season after going winless the previous year.

Back for the Tigers, this year is juniors Coen Fuson, Steven Glew, and Cooper Kent who all had roles last year. Sophomore Quinn Miller saw varsity action as a freshman and will be back for Galion this season. Max Albert is another sophomore that figures to have a role for the Tigers.

Elijah Chafin, a move-in from Mount Gilead, is another player that is one to watch for Galion this season. Chafin averaged 16 points per game at Mount Gilead last season. Additionally, Jackson Hart, Jakob Powers, Nick McMullen, Seth Staiger, and Braylen Hart are newcomers that are going to help the program out.

“We lost five seniors who helped turn our program around with great leadership,” head coach Ryan Stover said.

Gone from last year’s team are Rece Payne, Hudson Miller, Jaxon Oswald, Garrett Ison, and Carson Teynor. The Tigers will be replacing four starters from last year’s squad.

The strength of the Tigers in 2022-23 is going to be shooting according to Stover. Last season Stover always had his team playing fast and getting up and down the court, expect that to be no different this year.

Galion starts thier season on Nov. 30 at home against Upper Sandusky.

Cooper Kent drives to the basket in a game during his sophomore year. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_IMG-8231.jpg Cooper Kent drives to the basket in a game during his sophomore year. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Your 2022-23 Galion Tigers basketball team. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_IMG_8026.jpg Your 2022-23 Galion Tigers basketball team. Submitted