Crestline’s Trevor Shade to continue athletic and academic career

CRESTLINE — Trevor Shade signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Northwest Ohio this past week. Shade is planning to play baseball and will study HVAC.

While at Crestline, Shade has been a three-year varsity starter for the Crestline Bulldogs baseball team. Shade is looking forward to playing baseball for the Racers and head coach Kory Hartman.

When asked why he chose the university, Trevor stated, “they had the major I wanted, the baseball facility was nice, and the baseball players I met seemed really connected (a family atmosphere).”

Other college opportunities that were on Shade’s mind were Terra State, Owens Tech, and Hocking Tech before he chose to go to UNOH.

Trevor has been a three-sport athlete in his time at Crestline earning three varsity letters in baseball. There would likely be four, but COVID-19 ruined his freshman baseball season. Additionally, the multi-sport athlete has three letters in football and two letters in basketball.

Trevor Shade is seen on his signing day with his parents and Mitch Sellers. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_IMG_2231.jpg Trevor Shade is seen on his signing day with his parents and Mitch Sellers.