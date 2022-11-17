Crestline’s Madalyn Engler to continue softball career at Rio Grande

CRESTLINE — Madalyn Engler put her pen to paper to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Rio Grande. Engler is set to play softball for the Red Storm, an NAIA program located in Southern Ohio.

Engler was joined by friends, family, and coaches to make her commitment official by signing a letter of intent.

“I just want to thank my parents for always supporting me and my teammates for being crazy with me,” Engler said with a smile on her face.

Picking Rio Grande came after some thought, Engler had other recruiting interest and offers she could have taken.

“I had offers from multiple D1, D2, and NAIA programs. Rio (Grande) stood out to me because not only were they going to give me the best offer, but they run a very good program. Just this past year they went to the NAIA National Tournament,” Engler explained.

Last season, the Red Storm finished the season with a record of 40-15.

After Engler’s playing career is over, she plans to be a graduate assistant, which will eventually lead her to other coaching opportunities.

“The GA program will definitely be an option for me, he (head coach Chris Hammond) had multiple GA’s who are now Division I softball coaches,” Engler stated.

“Ultimately I want to be a college coach someday.”

While at Rio Grande, the Crestline senior plans to study exercise science, where she will receive her degree.

“The end goal is to coach, but with that health and exercised science program I could be a trainer too.”

As a member of the Rio Grande softball team, Engler is going to be in the outfield. Before any of that happens she still has a senior year left, as well as a senior season of softball with her teammates at Crestline.

Madalyn Engler is joined by her parents for her college signingat Crestline High School. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_B3578069-71F0-4B20-B0AC-6568C3D8E3E0_ne20221117172011542-1.jpeg Madalyn Engler is joined by her parents for her college signingat Crestline High School. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Madalyn Engler signs to continue her academic and softball career at the University of Rio Grande. Rio Grande assistant coach Larry Wills is seen with Engler. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_F389E7F1-E9FA-4844-B182-D8FC774D51C2_ne20221117172012897-1.jpeg Madalyn Engler signs to continue her academic and softball career at the University of Rio Grande. Rio Grande assistant coach Larry Wills is seen with Engler. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer