Tigers, Eagles earn football All-District honors

GALION — It is not often you see a season stat line as absurd as the one Galion’s Landon Kurtzman put together in 2022. The Division IV Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year headlines a number of area players that made All-District teams.

Kurtzman complied 23 sacks, 111 tackles, and seven forced fumbles to show he was the best pass rusher in the area. He was just one of Galion’s football players that picked up first-team honors.

Gabe Ivy ran for 1,582 yards and 19 touchdowns, Landon Campbell carried a punting average of 42.9 yards, and Carson Frankhouse made 113 tackles. All of these Tigers were named to the first team.

Holden Hunter was named to the second team for his work on the offensive line. Hunter went through a body transformation in the off-season that helped him put together some stellar play in the trenches during 2022.

Colonel Crawford had multiple players named to the Division VI Northwest District teams. Trevor Vogt scored 12 touchdowns and had 768 receiving yards, which was good enough to land on the first team. Parker Ketterman, Braxton Morton, and Gabe Thew all joined Vogt on the first team.

Landing on the second team in the Division VI Northwest District was quarterback Kamryn Lohr for the Eagles. Lohr was responsible for 22 touchdowns and threw just three interceptions. Matt Clinard and Ryan McMichael joined Lohr on the second team for Colonel Crawford.

Tanner Dyer received an honorable mention nod for Colonel Crawford, who advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

