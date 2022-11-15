Football: Colonel Crawford ends season with double digit wins

Colonel Crawford’s 2022 football season ended in a regional semifinal contest with Columbus Grove this past Saturday. The Eagles fell in a tough overtime loss to the Bulldogs, 14-7.

Despite the loss, the Eagles who are led by 16 seniors, finished the season 10-3. Colonel Crawford won a pair of playoff games, including a 14-7 victory against defending Division VI state champ Carey. One of the Eagles’ two losses this season was to Carey, and they were able to avenge that in the postseason.

Saturday presented a tough, throwback defensive-style football game. Columbus Grove was able to outgain Colonel Crawford in yardage, 231-160, and that showed in the final result. The Bulldogs completed 11 passes for 123 yards through the air, including a 33-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter to bring it to a 7-all game.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter on a four-yard tote by quarterback Kam Lohr. Lohr led the Eagles in rushing with 71 of their 113 total rushing yards. Lead running back Matt Clinard added 24 yards on 12 carries.

Snow continued to be a factor through the overtime game. Columbus Grove took the lead in overtime on a three-yard scamper. The Bulldogs held tough on defense to force a turnover on downs that ended the game. Lohr scrambled to the outside and gained a few yards, just not enough for the first down.

The Bulldogs (11-2) advanced to the regional final game in Division VI where they will play Columbus.

