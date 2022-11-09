Galion’s Payne, Colonel Crawford’s Ritzhaupt pick up All-Ohio honors

GALION — A stellar senior season by Galion’s Ella Payne landed her amongst the state’s best volleyball players during the 2022 season. Payne was named first-team All-Ohio for her efforts that helped push Galion to regionals.

The Galion Senior totaled 992 assists during her senior season, which was amongst the best in the entire state. Payne hit 1,000 career assists with ease as a senior.

Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt was the other area volleyball player to make All-Ohio. Ritzhaupt landed on the honorable mention list. The Lady Eagles were sectional champs, eventually falling to Galion in districts. Ritzhaupt had 345 kills this season.

Additionally, both of these athletes were Division III All-District 6 first-team recipients. Emma Scott of Colonel Crawford joined the duo from the area.

On the second team for All-District 6 were Colonel Crawford’s Reagan Rithzaupt and Galion’s Hailey Young. Rounding things out for the area and making the third team were Alivia Treisch (Colonel Crawford) and Madelyn Schieber (Galion).

Ella Payne runs through the student section prior to a game against Highland this season. Payne earned first team All-Ohio for her senior season efforts. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/D289B9F6-EBBA-4A34-94B8-BB24C2A3822F_ne202211981516166-1.png Ella Payne runs through the student section prior to a game against Highland this season. Payne earned first team All-Ohio for her senior season efforts. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest