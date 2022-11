Galion soccer programs land athletes on All-MOAC

There were multiple soccer players within the Galion program recognized by the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference for their play during the 2022 season.

On the boys’ side of things, Max Albert and Jack Hart brought in First Team All-MOAC honors for their hard work. Brant Walker was tabbed to the second team, and Braylen Beachy was named to the honorable mention list.

First Team

Max Albert, Galion; Jack Hart, Galion; Connor Hauger, Clear Fork; Jaden Beachy, Clear Fork; Gabe Douce, River Valley; Hudson Pollock, River Valley; Zane Sheets, Highland; Gage Weaver, Ontario; James Stewart, Ontario; Carter Weaver, Ontario; Brandon Litteral, Ontario; Zain Fulmer, Ontario

Second Team

Brant Walker, Galion; Bronson Frost, Clear Fork; Liam Beer, Clear Fork; Griffin Blakey, Clear Fork; JR Bates, River Valley; Kale Robbins, River Valley; Jordan Hensley, Marion Harding; Caleb Hunter, Highland; Dylan Thomas, Highland; Will Saltzgiver, Ontario; Carter Walters, Ontario; Evan Ruhe, Ontario

Honorable Mention

Braylen Beachy, Galion; Jackson Shipley, Marion Harding; Noah Williams, River Valley; Cody Thompson, Pleasant; Jack Dudley, Clear Fork; Cody Thomas, Highland; Jace Young, Ontario

The Lady Tigers were led by Mia Felder, who was First Team All-MOAC. On the second team was Rilynn Keinath for Galion. Autymn Benett made the honorable mention list.

All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Soccer

First Team

Mia Felder, Galion; Whitney Waddel, Pleasant; Annika Labaki, Clear Fork; Kylie Belcher, Clear Fork; Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork; Halle Snyder, River Valley; Izzy Arnett-Tomasek, Highland; Hattie Yugovich, Ontario; Adi Turnbaugh, Ontario; Addi Pittman, Ontario; Taylor Iden, Marion Harding; Mary Wilkins, Shelby;

Second Team

Rilynn Keinath, Galion; Sophia Perry, Clear Fork; Avary Wine, Clear Fork; Brinley Barnett, Clear Fork; Arizona Graszl, Shelby; Brooklyn Gwirtz, Shelby; Elaina Seif, Ontario; Jakiah Trammell, Ontario; Sarah Hendrix, Ontario; Amarie Morgan, Highland; Kaya Brown, River Valley; Makyah Rodgers, River Valley;

Honorable Mention

Autymn Bennett, Galion; Renee Anders, Clear Fork; Bryn Orr, Highland; Ivy Riddell, Marion Harding; Kamashya Shaw, Ontario; Adisyn Hall, Pleasant; Baggy Riegel, River Valley; Mackenzie Martincin, Shelby

Jack Hart (left) was named First Team All-MOAC for his work as a senior in the Galion soccer program. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7755.jpg Jack Hart (left) was named First Team All-MOAC for his work as a senior in the Galion soccer program. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer