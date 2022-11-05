Galion reaches regional final, drops Fairbanks

MILLBURY — Galion had an answer for an early Fairbanks punch, enough of an answer to send them to the regional finals. The Lady Tigers defeated Fairbanks, 3-1, after dropping the first set in a close one.

Fairbanks took an early 9-5 lead in the first set, but Galion fought back to tie it, 10-all. The Lady Tigers led 19-17, but some late serving errors hurt, as well as some close calls. Fairbanks was able to edge Galion, 25-23, to take a 1-0 lead.

The second set started with a 4-2 advantage in favor of the Panthers, eventually getting to 13 apiece. Fairbanks had a narrow 20-17 lead that Galion was able to erase, taking the second set, 25-21.

Galion came out hot in the third set, quickly grabbing a 6-0 lead. The Lady Tigers felt the momentum carting over from the previous set’s comeback. Fairbanks decreased the lead to 16-15, then it was tied at 7-7. The Lady Tigers took a 2-1 lead with a 25-23 win in the third set.

Galion again used a hot start in the final set by jumping out to an 11-5 lead. The Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Champs moved on with a 25-19 fourth-set win.

Fairbanks ended their season at Lake High School with a record of 23-3.

The Lady Tigers are moving on to play Coldwater for a regional title and a shot in the state final four. The regional title game will be played Sat. at 2 p.m. at Lake High School in Millbury.

Galion now has a record of 23-2 on the season. So far in the tournament, Galion has defeated Wynford, Colonel Crawford, Huron, and now Fairbanks.

The Galion Lady Tigers group together in a match against Fairbanks. Galion defeated Fairbanks in four sets to move to the regional final match. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_DSC06034.jpg The Galion Lady Tigers group together in a match against Fairbanks. Galion defeated Fairbanks in four sets to move to the regional final match. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer